Coimbatore

Deepavali sale launched at Co-optex outlets in Salem district

Women taking a look at saris at the Co-optex Thangam Pattu Maligai in Salem on Saturday.

Women taking a look at saris at the Co-optex Thangam Pattu Maligai in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

District Collector S. Karmegam, on Saturday, launched Deepavali sale at the Co-optex outlets in the district.

Silk saris from Kancheepuram, Arani, Thanjavur, and Salem; cotton sarees manufactured in Coimbatore, Madurai, Dindigul, Paramakudi, Tiruchi, and Salem districts; blankets, bedsheets, bedspreads, and pillows are on sale. A special discount of 30% is offered on all purchases.

Mr. Karmegam said that a sales target of ₹ 7.30 crore has been set for Co-optex this festival season. Many people have joined the Co-optex Kanavu Nanavu Savings Scheme as it offered additional benefits.The government and government-related organisations will get items on credit at 0% interest. For further details, people shall approach the outlet in person or by calling 0427-2260651, Mr. Karmegam added.


