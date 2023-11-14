HamberMenu
Deepavali revives retail sales in Coimbatore

November 14, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Consumers purchasing from a roadside shop in Coimbatore city, ahead of Deepavali.

Consumers purchasing from a roadside shop in Coimbatore city, ahead of Deepavali. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The Deepavali festival this year brought back momentum to retail spending in Coimbatore, with most of the sectors seeing the same level of sales as last year or even better.

Sales were same as last year or at least five per cent higher, according to the Coimbatore Cloth Merchants’ Association.

The sales that happened during the last two weeks of the festival last year took place in the last one week this year. The Big Bazaar Street and nearby areas had the same festival crowd on November 13, a day after Deepavali, also. The wedding season following Deepavali will be good for big retailers who have wedding collection. For the smaller textile retailers, it will only be sale of lesser value products during the wedding season.

Representative of a multi-brand outlet said the sales this Deepavali was nearly 30 % higher than last year. This is good for the textile industry, he said.

The jewellery retailers, who expect better sales during the wedding season, also saw sales almost similar to last year.

In the case of those selling groceries, the sales was on a par with last year. Since the cost of all the grocery items had increased, consumers were hesitant to spend much. The sale of groceries increases usually just two days before the festival and this year too, it picked up from November 10 afternoon, said a wholesale grocery dealer.

