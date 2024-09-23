Deepavali discount sales inaugurated at Co-optex showrooms in Salem and Namakkal

Deepavali discount sales were inaugurated at Co-optex showrooms in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi launched the special discount sales at the Co-optex showroom on Kadai Veethi in Salem Town and made the first purchase. She highlighted that Co-optex, India’s largest handloom society, offers a 30% special discount during festival seasons. For the past 89 years, Co-optex has supported handloom weavers with employment opportunities.

For this year’s Deepavali festival, a wide range of sarees, including Kancheepuram silk sarees, Thanjavur silk sarees, Salem silk sarees, and soft silk sarees, are available in new designs. Additionally, newly designed cotton sarees and organic and Kalamkari cotton sarees from Coimbatore, Madurai, Dindigul, Paramakudi, Tiruchi, and Salem are also on offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the sales target for Deepavali, the District Collector revealed that a target of ₹4.93 crore has been set this year. This includes ₹4.61 crore for the Salem Co-optex showroom and ₹32 lakh for the Co-optex showroom in Attur. For government employees and those from government-related companies, a 30% discount will be offered, along with sarees available through interest-free loans. For further details, the public can contact the showroom at 0427-2260651, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

In Namakkal, District Collector S. Uma inaugurated the Deepavali special discount sales at the Namakkal Co-optex showroom. She announced a ₹92 lakh sales target for this year’s festival. Under the monthly savings scheme, customers pay ₹300 to ₹3,000 for 11 months, with Co-optex covering the 12th instalment. This year, a 30% discount is available for the festival. Last year, the showroom successfully met its ₹75 lakh sales target.

The collector also pointed out the immense effort behind each saree, with a weaver operating the loom 30,000 times using both hands and feet. She urged the public to support Co-optex to sustain the livelihoods of weavers by purchasing at least one saree per family from the showroom. For enquiries, the public can contact 04286-291846, the collector added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.