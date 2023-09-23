ADVERTISEMENT

Deepavali discount sale launched at Cooptex outlet in Tiruppur

September 23, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector T. Christuraj launching a special 30% discount sales on all handloom apparels at the Cooptex outlet in Tiruppur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector T. Christuraj, on Saturday (September 23), launched a special 30% discount sales on all handloom apparels and products at the newly opened Cooptex outlet in Tiruppur, on account of Deepavali.

Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society, popularly known as Cooptex, is a government run initiative that procures the varieties produced by the silk and cotton handloom weavers from across the State and markets them through its outlets in India. “This provides continuous employment to the weavers and improves their livelihood,” Mr. Christuraj said.

Along with newer designs being introduced for Deepavali this year, Cooptex is also providing an interest-free installment option at the time of purchase for all Government employees and teachers. Additionally, the monthly savings plan is designed to facilitate customers in availing of more benefits, he said. With these schemes in place, the cooperative hopes to achieve its sales target of ₹2 crore at the Tiruppur and Udumalaipet outlets.

Assistant Director (Handlooms) A. V. Karthikeyan, Senior Zonal Manager Nandagopal, and Handloom Director Karthikeyan were also present during the launch.

