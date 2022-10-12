Deepavali celebrations at Texvalley in Erode

Texvalley, the textile mall in Erode, will organise a special exhibition-cum-sales on its premises from October 12 to 16 for Deepavali.

C. Devarajan, vice-chairman of Texvalley, told presspersons here on Wednesday that the 20 lakh sq.ft textile mall is undergoing renovation at a cost of nearly ₹60 crore to cater to all segments of textile buyers and sellers.

It will soon have a Global Market (seven lakh sq.ft), Value Mall (four lakh sq.ft), and Big Box Bazaar (four lakh sq.ft). In order to popularise the mall among the public and attract more visitors, the management of Texvalley will organise “Texvalley’s Diwali”.

A total of 140 special stalls will be put up. These will display a host of products, including electronics, automobiles, furniture, cosmetics, toys for children, etc. Entertainment programmes will be held from October 14 to 16 and a Tamil cultural event called Sangamam will be organised on October 20. Nearly 50,000 sq.ft will be dedicated for fun and food, with 25 restaurants putting up stalls, he said.

A slogan contest will also be held and prizes will be given away every day.

Mr. Devarajan explained that the Global Market has nearly 60 % occupancy now. The Value Mall will be launched by April next year and it will have a six screen multiplex and food counter. About 120 international and large textile brands will take retail space at this mall.

“The new focus is on convenience and experience of customers. So there will be a 30-room boutique hotel, renovated car park area, etc,” he said.

The Big Box Bazaar is expected to be launched in August next year. It will have textile players from across the country and about 10 textile brands that will cater to all segments of retail customers.

Almost 70% of the occupants will be from Tamil Nadu and south Indian States.