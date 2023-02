Deepak Jacob takes charge as Krishnagiri Collector

February 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Deepak Jacob took charge as the 12 th Collector of Krishnagiri on Monday. Mr. Deepak Jacob was earlier Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services. He took from the outgoing Collector V .Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy here at the Collectorate. ADVERTISEMENT

