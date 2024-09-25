ADVERTISEMENT

Dedication and commitment key to cracking civil services exam, says Additional Collector

Published - September 25, 2024 08:15 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Koushik. H. R. Additional Collector, distributing a book published by The Hindu to a student at the Providence College for Women in Coonoor. Also in the picture are (from left to right ) Rev Sr. Sheela, Principal, Yashimi. R of Shankar IAS Academy, Sis. K. Alphonsa, college secretary, R.Subadhra, Assistant Inspector of Labour, Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Dedication, systematic preparation, and commitment are the only requirements to crack the civil services exams, said H.R. Koushik, additional Collector and Project Director, Special Area Development Programme (Nilgiris). He was addressing over 600 students at the Providence College for Women in Coonoor on Wednesday during The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants Club meeting, held in association with Shankar IAS Academy.

Mr. Koushik, who comes from a humble village in Karnataka, shared his personal journey, stating that it does not matter whether aspirants come from a city or rural area, or if they attended government or private schools. He spoke about how his desire to make a difference in society motivated him to prepare for civil services, even after a successful corporate career in Canada.

“Anyone can contribute to society’s development, but civil services provide the necessary power to make a larger impact,” he said. He added that civil servants play a crucial role in maintaining the public’s trust and faith in the government.

Mr. Koushik also highlighted the importance of newspapers, especially The Hindu, for civil service aspirants, as it offers comprehensive coverage to aid preparation.

R. Subadhra, Assistant Inspector of Labour, who secured the 57th rank in the TNPSC Group II exam, stressed the importance of consistency, pre-planning, and sticking to a syllabus-wise work plan. She advised students to develop a daily habit of reading newspapers and to limit their use of social media, encouraging them to use the internet wisely for exam preparation.

Yashimi R., CEO of Shankar IAS Academy, Coimbatore, discussed various competitive exams, career options, and exam patterns with the students.

During the event, Shankar IAS Academy donated The Hindu Group’s special publications worth over ₹25,000 to the college library for the benefit of the students.

