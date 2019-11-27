Dedicated Water Supply Scheme works nearing completion

With 90% works under the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme completed, supply to 20 wards in the Corporation limits is expected to begin in the third week of December.

The ₹ 484.45-crore scheme is aimed at supplying 81.10 million litres (MLD) of water a day to all the 60 wards in the Erode City Municipal Corporation limits. The scheme is executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD). Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the scheme is implemented with 50% funding from Central government, 20% from State government and 30% from the Corporation. Water is to be drawn from River Cauvery at Varadanallur village at Uratchikottai in Bhavani and pumped to a treatment plant.

After treatment, the protected water would be pumped to sumps at Suriyampalayam and VOC Park, from where it will be distributed.

A senior engineer at TWAD said that of the 21 new main service reservoirs (overhead tanks) planned, 14 were completed and works were on to construct seven more. The existing 46 service reservoirs will also be used for distribution, he added.

Of the total 731.82 km of distribution network, work is in progress for 185 km and is expected to be completed by the end of February 2020. The scheme has proposed to supply water to 1.30 lakh new houses and house service connections were given for 75,000 houses. “By the end of January next year, all house service connections will be completed”, he added.

Work is on to provide power supply to the plant at Uratchikottai and the sump at VOC Park. Using generators, water was pumped from the river and tested till VOC Park. “By the end of December, water supply is expected to commence for 40 wards, while the other 20 wards would be covered by end of February”, the engineer said.

The scheme was designed to supply 114.75 mld water to seven lakh people in 2032 and 147.69 mld water to 9.05 lakh people in 2047.