Dedicated Commercial Courts inaugurated in Salem

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari inaugurating the Dedicated Commercial Courts in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari inaugurated the Dedicated Commercial Courts at the Salem district combined court building on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice said Supreme Court ordered opening of commercial courts to dispose of cases soon. Based on that, two commercial courts were inaugurated in Salem district.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was essential for the country’s development. So, providing solutions for commercial disputes would pave the way for FDI. Delay in disposing of commercial cases would delay development and quick solutions would give confidence to investors, he added.

Madras High Court Judges M. Sundar, N. Sathish Kumar, Abdul Quddhose, and G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, Principal District Judge R. Kalaimathi, Collector S. Karmegam, City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda and Salem Bar Association president M. Muthusamy participated.