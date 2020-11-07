Decline in active coronavirus cases in Coimbatore district

07 November 2020 00:41 IST

Health Department expects the number to drop below 1,000 mark in the coming days

Active cases of COVID-19 stood at 1,001 in Coimbatore district on Friday and the Health Department was expecting the figure to drop below the 1,000 mark in the coming days.

Health officials said that the district saw a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 patients who were under institutional care in the last two weeks. Coimbatore district reported 222 new cases on Friday and 233 persons were discharged from COVID Care Centres and hospitals. Two patients from the district died, raising the toll to 571.

Tiruppur district reported 118 new cases. The district did not report any death due to the disease on Friday. A total of 122 persons returned home after recovery.

As many as 1,030 patients were under institutional care as of Friday.

Erode district reported 116 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 10,877. While 108 persons were discharged, 801 persons continued to be under treatment. Two persons died, taking the tally to 133.

108 cases in Salem

A total of 108 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 84 were indigenous, including 40 in Salem Corporation limits. Twenty-four patients had returned from other districts.

A 54-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, died.

Namakkal district reported 53 cases, all indigenous. Krishnagiri recorded 45 new cases and Dharmapuri 18.