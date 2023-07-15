Decline false cases, SC judge tells law graduates in Coimbatore

July 15, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Do not prosecute cases that are found to be false, since they add up to the pendency of court cases and stall disposal of ‘good’ cases, said Supreme Court judge Justice K.V. Viswanathan here. on Saturday.

This was among the pointers he listed out at the graduation day of the Government Law College, Coimbatore. Law Minster S. Regupathy, State’s Director of Legal Studies J. Vijayalakshmi, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Vice-Chancellor N.S. Santhosh Kumar and college principal K.S. Gopalakrishnan were also present.

“When you start practising and you come to know that the case is false, decline [the clients] directly. The main reason for the pendency of cases in courts is several false cases keep dragging on.. A pending case will remain so until it is closed, which will reduce the progress and the speed of disposal of genuine cases. Decline prosecution for false cases,” the judge told students.

Reminiscing his days as a student of the college when he joined the first batch of the five-year law course from 1983 – 1988, the judge, a Pollachi-native, said his parents would have sent him to Chennai if not for this college, which could have been tough.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also highlighted the importance of time management and listening skills. “Do not expect a lavish lifestyle on the get-go. I travelled to work in Delhi only on government buses. It will be tough later if you begin your career in an opulent manner,” he added.

Mr. Reghupathy said a compound wall around the campus that is on Maruthamalai Road to safeguard students from elephant intrusions will be erected by the end of 2023.

Roughly 700 candidates received the certificate at the event of the total of 1,034 students, who finished five-year, three-year and post-graduation courses, said Mr. Gopalakrishnan. “Over 100 will receive via postal services. The first graduation day was held at Bharathiar University in 2016. Before that, there were only convocations held by BU,” he told reporters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.