Declare govt, aided schools as ‘Neighbourhood Schools’ for RTE implementation: Gajendra Babu

April 28, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has, in a representation to the School Education Secretary, sought fulfilment of the requirements of the Right to Education Act, 2009, through the Government or Government Grant in Aid Schools, by declaring them as ‘neighbourhood schools’, for all eligible children.

The government should not reimburse the fees for children admitted under the RTE Act in private schools other than the ‘neighbourhood’ schools, P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS-TN, said in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The outlay for elementary (particularly primary) education has to be significantly increased to strengthen infrastructure and quality of education, for transforming government, local-body and aided schools into genuine Neighbourhood Schools, he said.

Admission of children belonging to weaker and disadvantaged sections in 25% of seats constitutes compliance of Section 12(1)(c) of the Act for the private schools. However, the intended purpose of the Right to Education - undergoing education with dignity by availing of the government schemes - could be served only through the government or government grant in aid schools, he said.

The relevance of Sec. 12(1) (c) of the RTE Act ought to arise only when there is no government or government grant in aid school in the neighbourhood of the child. The RTE Act, 2009 or the Rules framed there under does not define the neighbourhood area of a school.

Section 8 of the RTE Act states that the parent preferring to admit the child in other than the government or government-aided schools cannot claim reimbursement of fee from the government.

The free breakfast and mid-day meal, uniform and entitlement of other freebies are denied to children enrolled in private institutions.

In Tamil Nadu, there were government and government-aided primary schools for every kilometre, and likewise, there was a middle school for every three km. The Government should make it clear that it will provide all the facilities needed for the children in these schools.