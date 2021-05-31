‘Declare cylinder delivery agents as frontline workers’

Domestic LPG cylinder delivery agents of major oil corporations here have appealed to the Chief Minister to declare them as frontline workers and provide them with necessary compensation.

In a petition, members of Tamil Nadu LPG cylinder delivery men trade union said there were over 2,500 persons delivering domestic gas cylinders under all three major oil corporations. They had been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many lost lives.

Basic amenties

The agents complained that their families were living in fear due to the pandemic and urged the Central and State governments to direct the agencies to provide them with basic amenities.

They said they were forced to depend on tips provided by consumers for vehicle maintenance and other vehicle expenses.

Benefits

The agents demanded that the government should ensure monthly pay, ESI, PF and other benefitsto them.

They demanded that the governments should provide a compensation of ₹25 lakh to agents who succumb to COVID-19.