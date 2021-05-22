Declaration of RT-PCR test results takes over four days

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, declaration of Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test results is taking over four days causing concern among the public here.

As on May 1, the district reported a total of 21,617 positive cases, 18,237 recoveries, 3,214 active cases and 166 deaths.

On May 21, the district reported a total of 40,254 cases, 30,306 recoveries, 9,722 active cases and 226 deaths.

Swab samples taken from government hospitals, special camps and those in the corporation limits were taken to the Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai and analysis done. Earlier, around 2,200 samples were tested every day in the lab that rose to 5,000 samples now.

Health officials said that over 18,500 positive cases were reported in the current month and over six lakh samples were tested, so far. “Since there is a spike in cases, the number of samples tested every day is also on the rise leading to the delay in declaration of the results”, they added.

Delay in declaration of test results force many to depend on private labs while many, instead of being in home isolation, wander on the streets, thus paving way for spread of the virus. Also, the delay causes risk to patients who are admitted at the last minute for treatment.