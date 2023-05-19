Deck up your pets! It’s showtime at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays

May 19, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The third week of The Hindu Car-Free Sundays on Race Course Road has activities lined up exclusively for pets.

Over the past two weeks, Coimbatorians have been gathering on Race Couse Road in large numbers to participate at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays. The event has been garnering interest and attracting people.

Kavya, an engineering student from Saibaba Colony said, “Car-Free Sundays have become a must do activity for us during the weekend. The vibe of the event is positive and energetic.”

“I have been coming with my friends for the past two weeks. We danced, played and shot a lot of reels for Instagram. My friends and I are huge pet lovers, and we are eagerly looking forward to Car-Free Sundays that is exclusively for pets,” the 20-year-old said.

Coimbatorians can come to The Hindu Car-Free Sundays with their pets and participate in pets ramp walk, pet care and grooming, pet portraits, and pet photoshoot.

“It is good to see lot of bright faces on a Sunday morning. Our morning walk on a Sunday turns into a good session of laughter and fun with The Hindu Car-Free Sundays,” R. Gopalakrishnan, a 69-year-old retired railway employee who comes from RS Puram, said.

This Sunday, Helping Hearts will set up a counter at Car-Free Sundays where the public can drop sparingly used dresses in good condition that are washed and ironed.

A joint initiative by the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and Coimbatore City Police, Car-Free Sundays will take place on May 21 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

