Decision on reopening schools only after discussions with CM: Sengottaiyan

NAMAKKAL

29 October 2020 23:45 IST

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that a decision on re-opening schools could be made only after discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other Ministers concerned.

Mr. Sengottaiyan on Thursday issued orders of recognition for two years for 2,505 private schools in Namakkal and neighbouring districts. Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani and other senior officials attended.

Mr. Sengottaiyan told presspersons that a decision on re-opening schools could be taken only after the Chief Minister held a meeting, involving the Health and Revenue Ministers also.

The present government had ushered in several changes in the State since it came to power. In the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examinations, 176 out of 180 questions were from the new syllabus introduced by the government.

On reducing the age limit for recruitment for teachers, Mr. Sengottaiyan said 40 years has been decided as age limit for Open category and 45 for other categories. “Teachers, the public and educationalists have made requests in this regard and these will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister,” he said.

On the preparations for Class 12 examinations and reduction of syllabus, he said that only 60% of portions were being taken through Kalvi channel and questions could be asked only from those portions. On the demand to declare the current academic year as “zero” year, he said: “Chief Minister would have to decide on it”.