Decision on opening containment zones in Erode to be taken later

With 56 persons from the Corporation limits recovering from COVID-19 and three under treatment, officials said that unlocking of containment zones would be decided only after the end of 14-day home quarantine of the discharged persons and after considering various other factors.

Of the total 70 positive cases reported in the district, 59 were from Kollampalayam Housing Unit, Sultanpet, Meera Moideen Street, Mosikeeranar Street, Railway Colony, B.P. Agraharam, Manickampalayam, Marapalam, Karungalpalayam and Kallukadaimedu. They were admitted to the isolation ward of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and 56 persons were discharged in batches after recovery. Three persons from the city limits continue to undergo treatment and they are expected to be discharged in another three days.

A total of 6,200 families comprising 27,432 persons continue to be in home quarantine in 10 areas in the city. Though no positive cases were reported in the past 11 days in the city, all the streets in the containment areas continue to be under lockdown and no relaxation was given.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that discharged persons would be monitored for 14 days from the date of their discharge..