Deceived investors in Coimbatore demand return of money

May 13, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

COIMBATORE A group of residents of Sai Baba Colony submitted a petition to the City Police Commissioner on Saturday pleading for action against a purported construction firm in the locality that had allegedly cheated them of large sums of money after promising them land and constructed houses in 2019.

The company had, according to the complaint, not registered even a single property and failed to return money over a four-year period.

The Sai Baba Colony Police had summoned the director of the firm Vijayakumar three months back and instructed him to return the money, but there was no follow-up action thereafter, the residents complained.

Seeking prompt action against the firm’s director, the petition also pleaded with the Commissioner to ensure return of their money.

Worker arrested for torching friend’s motorcycle

TIRUPPUR A worker of a hosiery company in Palladam limits was arrested for allegedly setting fire to his friend’s new motorcycle.

Prakash (21), of Ganapathypalayam, reportedly set fire to the vehicle angered by the refusal of Amalraj (22) to lend his motorcycle to the former. Another motorcycle parked close-by was also burnt.

The Palladam police have registered a case.

Villagers intercept lorries transporting sand, gravel from quarries

TIRUPPUR Villagers of Sukkampalayam on Saturday intercepted and blocked four Kerala-bound lorries transporting sand, gravel and other minerals from quarries in Kalivelampatti, Naduvelampalaaym and Kidathurai.

Promising to act on their complaints, officials of revenue and police departments prevailed upon the villagers to disperse.

Police search for con couple

A senior citizen Chinnasamy, 65, a farmer of Paruvai village has lodged a complaint with the Kamanayanakpalayam police that a couple in his neighbourhood had tricked him into parting with ₹1.4 lakh and a gold chain, by offering a fake gold bar.

The couple, Siva and Lakshmi belonging to Krishnagiri, had allegedly obtained the money and valuables from the farmer purportedly by feigning urgency, but did not return even after two months, according to the complainant.

Chinnasamy realised the fraud committed on him after attempting to monetise the gold bar at a jewellery.