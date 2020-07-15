Deceased farmer’s loans likely to be waived

A private bank that had lent loans to farmer P. Rajamani (55), who committed suicide on July 4 near Kundadam in Tiruppur district, is likely to waive the loans in a couple of weeks, officials said on Wednesday.

Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said the decision was taken in a meeting held on Monday chaired by Dharapuram Tahsildar M. Kanagarajan with Aixs Bank officials, police officers and representatives from various farmer organisations. The representatives also demanded compensation to the farmer’s kin, which has been accepted by the bank officials, he said.

“We have given 15 days for the bank,” said Mr. Kanagarajan, before which they must submit the relevant documents that the loan amount of around ₹ 14 lakh received by Rajamani has been waived.

Regarding the case registered by the Kundadam police against the bank under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the tahsildar said that further action would be taken after the 15-day period.

Bank’s response

An official spokesperson of Axis Bank said, “This (the death of the farmer) is a very unfortunate incident. We are in discussion with the family and the local authorities to resolve the matter. Axis Bank stands committed to protect the interest of its customers.”

Rajamani took the extreme step after allegedly being unable to repay his loans, according to police.

Call to convene meeting

District secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association R. Kumar, who participated in the meeting, said that the farmers have asked the Tahsildar to request District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan to convene a meeting with farmers, representatives from private banks and the District Administration officials to avoid such incidents in the future.