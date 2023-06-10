ADVERTISEMENT

Debt-ridden couple end their lives in Namakkal

June 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A couple from Kurinchi Nagar near Kondichettipatti in Namakkal district allegedly ended their lives on Saturday, reportedly owing to debt.

The couple were identified as Siva (61) and his wife Gnanasundari (58). They were running a textile shop and suffered a loss in the business. On Saturday, the couple did not come out of their house and on suspicion nearby residents found they had ended their lives. Namakkal police sent the bodies to postmortem. The police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

