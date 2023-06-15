Debate on territorial jurisdiction of checkposts on ghat sections crops up

June 15, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A debate on territorial jurisdiction seems to have cropped up in the wake of the Nilgiris district administration establishing checkposts at locations in the limits of Coimbatore district.

Two checkposts have been erected: one near the Kallar bridge and another close to the Forest College and Research Institute, to carry out thorough checks in vehicles proceeding towards the hill station.

The visitors proceeding to the Kallar Horticulture Farm also go through the vehicle checks.

According to officials, the jurisdiction of the Nilgiris district begins only from the Burliar Bridge. Likewise, the locational jurisdiction of the other checkpost started along the Kotagiri road is also in Coimbatore district.

The police and the revenue departments in Coimbatore must take steps to change the locations of the two checkposts, said B. Rajkumar, Coimbatore district unit secretary of Hindu Munnani. The interception of the vehicles proceeding towards the hill station also caused traffic hold-ups, he said.

R. Santhamoorthy, president, Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Organisation, said the checkposts, which were indeed located in the jurisdiction of Coimbatore district, had come up in the wake of Madras High Court’s recent directive to the State government to take strict measures to curb single-use plastics in the Nilgiris.

Earlier this month, the Court censured the State government for not implementing the ban on use of single-use plastics in the Nilgiris district. The Court had sought a detailed report on the number of checkposts installed for checking visitors and making seizures.

