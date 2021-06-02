Deaths see a spike in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported 24 COVID-19 deaths and 1,252 new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 63,552.

The deaths were the highest in five days and was three times higher than that of Tuesday, which took the district’s overall toll past the 500-mark to 507 deaths. As many as 18,743 patients were active cases and 1,083 patients were discharged on Wednesday.

Revenue officials ordered the closure of a garment unit in Thirumuruganpoondi on Wednesday after 47 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Revenue Department sources, 147 employees undertook tests in private laboratories, of which 47 had tested positive.

About half of the patients were shifted to Avinashi Government Hospital and the rest were shifted to a COVID-19 care centre. The closed garment unit will be regarded as a containment zone, the sources said.

Apart from this, five more units in Mudalipalayam, Andipalayam and Pongupalayam were ordered to be closed after they were found to be illegally functioning despite lockdown on Wednesday.