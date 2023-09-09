Death toll in van-lorry crash rises to seven in Salem

September 09, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Salem

The death toll in the lorry-van accident that took place at Sankagiri in Salem on Wednesday increased to seven with the death of a 22-year-old man on Saturday. On Wednesday, a van carrying seven people from Salem was heading to Perundurai in Erode district. While the van reached Chinnagoundanur Four Roads Junction in Sankagiri, it rammed a lorry that was parked along the road. In the accident, six people died. Two, including van driver Vignesh, sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Saturday, Vignesh succumbed to his injuries.