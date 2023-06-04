ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll in Salem fireworks unit explosion rises to six

June 04, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The death toll in the explosion reported at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Sarkar Kollapatti here on June 1 increased to six with the death of a woman on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as V. Maheswari (32), one of the partners of the unit.

In the fire accident reported on Thursday evening, three people died on the spot, and six were admitted to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Two persons — A. Prabakaran (31) and V. Mohana (38) — died during treatment on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the police had registered a case against Maheswari under Sections 286, 338, and 304 (A) of the IPC and under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908, they had already arrested Kandasamy and Veeramani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US