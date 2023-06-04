HamberMenu
Death toll in Salem fireworks unit explosion rises to six

June 04, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The death toll in the explosion reported at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Sarkar Kollapatti here on June 1 increased to six with the death of a woman on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as V. Maheswari (32), one of the partners of the unit.

In the fire accident reported on Thursday evening, three people died on the spot, and six were admitted to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Two persons — A. Prabakaran (31) and V. Mohana (38) — died during treatment on Friday.

While the police had registered a case against Maheswari under Sections 286, 338, and 304 (A) of the IPC and under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908, they had already arrested Kandasamy and Veeramani.

