Death toll in Salem fireworks unit explosion rises to eight

June 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The death toll in the explosion reported at a firecracker manufacturing unit here recently rose to eight on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as R. Manimegalai (36) and M. Brindha (28), residents of Sarkar Kollapatti. In the fire reported in the firecracker manufacturing unit at Sarkar Kollapatti on June 1, three workers died on the spot. Six others were admitted to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Of them, A. Prabakaran (31) and V. Mohana (38) succumbed to burns on June 3, and V. Maheswari (32) died on June 4.

The remaining worker, P. Vasantha (45), is in a critical stage.

