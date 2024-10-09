Death toll in firecracker explosion in Tiruppur rises to four

The death toll from the firecracker explosion at a residence in Pandiyan Nagar, Tiruppur City, on Tuesday has risen to four, following the death of six-year-old Niranjana on Wednesday. Niranjana, a neighbour, sustained injuries from debris caused by the explosion and was admitted to the Government Medical College in Coimbatore.

Earlier in the day, special police teams arrested Saravanakumar (35), who was illegally manufacturing the fireworks, and his brother-in-law Karthikeyan (40), in whose house the production was taking place. Thirumuruganpoondi Police booked the two under Sections 3 (punishment for causing an explosion that could endanger life or property) and 5A (forfeiture of property) of the Explosive Substances Act, as well as Section 9B (illegal manufacturing, import, or export) of the Explosives Act and remanded them in judicial custody.

Saravanakumar’s licence had expired in December 2023, and he had halted operations for some time. However, he began using the building in Tiruppur City illegally to meet orders for temple festivities. Investigators believe the explosion may have been caused by excessive heat in the cramped production space.

Of the three victims who died on Tuesday, only a man in his mid-thirties and a nine-month-old girl have been identified. On Wednesday, the police confirmed the identity of the third victim, Vijaya (52), a worker at the site. Two other workers injured in the explosion are currently receiving treatment.

