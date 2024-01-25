Death toll in Dharmapuri’s Thoppur accident rises, CM Stalin announces solatium

January 25, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The death toll rose to four in the Wednesday’s (January 24, 2024) accident in Thoppur ghat section, which saw collision of trucks and cars, leaving two vehicles including a truck and a car up in flames.

The number of injured also went up to eight.

At the accident site, late Wednesday night, the police retrieved the charred remains of the victims, who were from Coimbatore. The victims were identified as Manju (56), Vimal (28), Anushka (23), and Jennifer (29), who were residents of Ashok Nagar in Town hall in Coimbatore.

On Thursday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths of the victims who belonged to the same family. He also announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the bereaved, and ₹50,000 for the injured.