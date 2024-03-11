Death of young trekkers in Vellingiri hills highlights need for preparations, precautions

March 11, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The death of two youngsters in their 20s while trekking the Vellingiri hills near Coimbatore during the ongoing pilgrimage season highlights preparations and precautions to avert untoward incidents. On February 26, a 22-year-old youth from Sholingur in Vellore district died while ascending the sixth hill. On Sunday, a 21-year-old youth from Koderi in the Nilgiris, who had been residing in Coimbatore, developed breathlessness at the fifth hill and died later. ALSO READ With no restrictions, pilgrim deaths continue in Vellingiri Hills

According to L. Fredrick of Coimbatore-based Mountaineering and Adventure Sports Society (Mass) India, Vellingiri hills is one of the most difficult trekking routes in Tamil Nadu. Taking adequate preparations will help pilgrims have a safe trekking experience.

“Vellingiri hills, which comprises seven hills, has steep gradients at several places. A trend seen nowadays is that youths go in large numbers to the place without preparations after watching videos of vloggers. Such people struggle during the trek,” he said.

The summit at the seventh hill, where Lord Shiva in Swayambhu (self-manifested form) is worshipped, is situated at a height of 1,850 metres (MSL)