 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death of woman after delivery at private hospital in Dharmapuri sparks row; RDO holds inquiry

Published - November 13, 2024 08:12 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives of a woman who died after giving birth to stillborn child staging a protest outside Vijaya Hospital in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

Relatives of a woman who died after giving birth to stillborn child staging a protest outside Vijaya Hospital in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tense moments prevailed outside a private hospital in Dharmapuri on Wednesday when the family members of a woman who died after giving birth to a stillborn child sparked a row, triggering an RDO’s inquiry into the incident.

Sandhya (23) of Pazhayareddyur village near Kadathur was brought to Vijaya Hospital on Tuesday night by her family after she went into labour pain. The relatives alleged that the hospital did not have night duty doctors and that Sandhya was attended to by the nurses. Later, Sandhya’s family was asked to give consent for an emergency caesarean, which had resulted in the delivery of a stillborn male baby, they claimed. According to the family members, Sandhya developed fits and the family was apparently told by the Vijaya Hospital staff that she needed blood and therefore had to be immediately shifted to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital.

However, upon arrival at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dharmapuri, Sandhya was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Following this, the relatives of Sandhya gathered outside Vijaya Hospital, which is owned by the district BJP president Bhaskar, who was also the ex-DMDK MLA. High tension prevailed as the agitated family members demanded an inquiry and action against the hospital. Following the allegations, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Dharmapuri, Gayathri, held an inquiry and ordered filing of an FIR.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.