Death of woman after delivery at private hospital in Dharmapuri sparks row; RDO holds inquiry

Tense moments prevailed outside a private hospital in Dharmapuri on Wednesday when the family members of a woman who died after giving birth to a stillborn child sparked a row, triggering an RDO’s inquiry into the incident.

Sandhya (23) of Pazhayareddyur village near Kadathur was brought to Vijaya Hospital on Tuesday night by her family after she went into labour pain. The relatives alleged that the hospital did not have night duty doctors and that Sandhya was attended to by the nurses. Later, Sandhya’s family was asked to give consent for an emergency caesarean, which had resulted in the delivery of a stillborn male baby, they claimed. According to the family members, Sandhya developed fits and the family was apparently told by the Vijaya Hospital staff that she needed blood and therefore had to be immediately shifted to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital.

However, upon arrival at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dharmapuri, Sandhya was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Following this, the relatives of Sandhya gathered outside Vijaya Hospital, which is owned by the district BJP president Bhaskar, who was also the ex-DMDK MLA. High tension prevailed as the agitated family members demanded an inquiry and action against the hospital. Following the allegations, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Dharmapuri, Gayathri, held an inquiry and ordered filing of an FIR.