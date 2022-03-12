Death of wild animals: Dhimbam road protection panel says exaggerated figure submitted by petitioner

It has asked the Forest Department to provide the correct figure in court

It has asked the Forest Department to provide the correct figure in court

Members of Dhimbam Road Protection Committee has urged the Forest Department to provide correct details of the animals that were killed on the highway stretch that passed through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The committee claimed that the advocate and petitioner, S.P. Chockalingam, had provided incorrect details in the Madras High Court. He had mentioned that 155 wild animals had been killed in the accident when the actual figure was 40. The Forest Department failed to oppose the figure and remained a mute spectator, it said.

In his writ petition filed before the court, Mr. Chockalingam had said that the death of 155 animals in roadkills between 2012 and 2021 on the 29.2 km stretch from Bannari to Karapallam check-posts was of serious concern and wanted restriction on vehicle movement during night hours in the stretch. Based on the court’s direction, the Erode District Gazette notification dated January 7, 2019 that restricts vehicle movement from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the stretch was implemented from February 10.

The case is currently before a bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy. The petitioner said roadkills of small animals went undetected due to continuous flow of vehicles. More over, wild animals could not cross the road for food or for water and strongly pitched for a ban on night traffic.

S. Mohan Kumar, member of the committee, said the RTI reply given by the forest office revealed that 40 animals died in road accidents during the last 10 years. While 33 animals died on the stretch from Bannari to Dhimbam, seven animals died on the stretch before the Bannari check post. Of this, 20 animals died during day time while 13 animals died during night hours, he added.

“There is a contradiction in details submitted in the court and in the details received through RTI,” he said and asked why senior forest officials failed to oppose it when wrong details were provided in the court.

Mr. Mohan Kumar wanted correct statistics on roadkills to be submitted by the Forest Department so that the right decision was taken to protect the interest of the stakeholders.