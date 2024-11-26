Death of pet dog: owners lodge complaint against animal hospital in Coimbatore

Owners of a pet dog in Saibaba Colony have lodged a complaint against a private animal hospital following its death in the care-taking duration.

Sarath of Kavundampalayam, who was employed as a manager in a private company, had entrusted the dog raised as pet for 11 years under the care of Sanju Animal Hospital for a day to attend to works for a wedding in the family.

The family left their pet at the hospital in the morning. In the evening, the hospital authorities called up Sarath to say the dog was seriously ill. On arriving at the hospital, Sarath was said to have found the dog dead. The video of Sarath’s family members wailing beside the pet’s carcass went viral on social media. The Saibaba Colony police have registered a case.

