Coimbatore

Death of nurse in road accident triggers protest

Following the death of a senior nurse in a road accident late Friday night, nurses at the government medical college hospital staged a protest on Saturday demanding essential facilities for them round the clock.

The nurse, Kumudha, deputed in the NICU ward of the government medical college hospital, was returning home late after duty on her two-wheeler, when she met with an accident.

Initially, what was suspected to have been a hit and run near Kaveripattinam in Krishangiri turned out to be an accident caused perhaps by a dog.

On Saturday, nurses gathered outside the hospital flagging issues such as lack of basic facilities like hostel accommodation for late night duty nurses and also lack of transport for them after duty.

The protesters said that the transport facilities were far and few and the few buses only plied to select areas.

The existing hostel for nurses was allotted for other use.

In the absence of a proper accommodation in the form of a hostel, the nurses were forced to head back home in their own mode of transport, irrespective of the time of the day.

Kumudha would not have suffered a fatal accident had there been amenities at the hospital, they said.

Officials including the dean of the government medical college hospital held talks with the nurses and assured them of intervention.

