Death of female elephant in Sirumugai takes toll to 12 in six months

A female elephant was found dead within the limits of Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Thursday.
According to Forest Department officials, this was the 12th elephant death reported across five ranges in the forest division since January this year. Fight between elephants, falling into gorge, natural causes and brain haemorrhage due to heat stroke were the cause of the deaths. In a couple of cases, the cause of death could not be ascertained as the carcass had decomposed.
Sirumugai Forest Range alone accounted for six deaths -- five female elephants and one male.
In the latest case, the carcass of the female elephant aged between 47 and 49 was found in a forest area coming under Pethikuttai beat of Sirumugai range.
A four-member team of the Department, who were on a patrol in the forest from Moolaiyoor to Mayilmokkai on Wednesday, sensed an unpleasant smell in the air as they reached Mayilmokkai around 5.30 p.m. As it was evening and the area known for frequent movement of elephants, they could conduct searches.
They went to the same place around 6.15 a.m. on Thursday and found a carcass of an elephant in a decomposed state.
Forest veterinary officer A. Sugumar, veterinary surgeons Thiagarajan from Sirumugai and Satheesh Kumar autopsied the carcass.
District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said that the cause of the death of the elephant was unknown as the carcass was in a decomposed state. It was eight to 10 days old. However, samples from the carcass were collected for laboratory examination.
The carcass was left in the wild for scavengers.
