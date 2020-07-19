‘Death of elephant purely accidental’

UDHAGAMANDALAM

19 July 2020 22:12 IST

A male elephant that was found dead at Manalvayal in the Gudalur Forest Range on Friday could have been stuck in the swamp while trying to raid banana and arecanut plantations which were being illegally grown in the area, forest department officials said.

The elephant, aged between 21 and 23, is the latest that could have died as a consequence of human activities in the region, with a postmortem confirming that the animal died due to sternal recumbency, resulting in asphyxiation and eventual death after getting stuck in the swamp.

When contacted, District Forest Officer, Gudalur division, Sumesh Soman, said that the elephant was among a herd of three elephants known to forest staff in the area. “The other two elephant returned to the area on Friday night to search for the elephant,” said Mr. Soman.

Forest department officials said that while the death of the elephant was purely accidental, human activities in the region could have played a part in contributing to the incident occurring. “The land is Section 17 land, which is awaiting settlement by a designated settlement officer,” said a forest department official in Gudalur.

The plantations could have attracted the elephant to raid crops which led to it getting trapped in the swamp and dying. Officials said that in order to prevent such incidents from recurring, other swamplands in the Gudalur region would be identified and farmers prevented from growing crops that could attract elephants and other wildlife in the future.