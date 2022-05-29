Death anniversary of Kaliyannan Gounder observed

The first death anniversary of T.M. Kaliyannan Gounder, former member of the Constituent Assembly, was observed here on Sunday.

T.M. Kaliyannan Gounder died at the age of 101 in May 2021. Members of Indian National Congress, Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar and other leaders took part in the event and offered their tributes. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi contacted the family and offered her tributes.