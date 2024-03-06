GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deal with drugs issue firmly, says G.K. Vasan

March 06, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan receiving petitions from villagers protesting against land acquisition for expansion of the airport in Salem on Wednesday.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan receiving petitions from villagers protesting against land acquisition for expansion of the airport in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday blamed the DMK government for failing to take adequate steps to curb the sale of narcotic drugs in the State and wanted the government to deal with the issue with an iron hand.

The MP met people of villages near the Salem airport who were protesting against the land acquisition for the expansion project. He extended his support to the people and wanted their demands to be fulfilled.

Later addressing mediapersons, he said the State is affected by drugs and pointed out that the government failed to control it. “People think the government did not give a free hand to the police to act independently to curb the menace,” he said. Pointing to the seizure of drugs in Ramanathapuram worth ₹108 crore, he said news of seizure of drugs everyday is causing panic among the people.

To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the State twice is being criticised by political parties, Mr. Vasan said Mr. Modi is visiting all the States continuously for announcing development schemes. “Anti-incumbency factor against the DMK government has increased and out of fear, the DMK is criticising his visit,” he said.

