Deadline for completion of underground drainage work in Tiruppur Corporation pushed to February-end

November 30, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Tiruppur Corporation has targeted completion of the ongoing work for providing household underground drainage (UGD) connections, which is being carried out at ₹636 crore, by the end of February, 2024, factoring in the delay caused to the process by the North East Monsoon.

The recent spells of rain had slowed down the momentum of the work in some of the wards. Though the entire work was slated for completion by July 2023, the large extent of time overrun was caused due to the necessity to set right the gradient at a number of locations.

The work on laying of pipelines had been completed. Having obtained Consent to Operate certification from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the civic body was carrying out test trials at the two Sewage Treatment Plants constructed with capacities to treat 36 mld (million litres per day) and 30 mld, said Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar

So far, household service connections had been provided to 7,000 households. Initially, the connections were to be extended to households closer to the STPs. At present, the connections from the chambers to the manholes were being extended to 150 households by each of the two contractors. In all likelihood, the remaining households numbering over 45,000 would be covered by the end of February, 2024, the Commissioner added.

The New Tirupur Area Development Corporation (NTADCL) had laid sewer collection system for a length of 120 km covering 22 wards during the year 2005. Of 22 wards, 11 wards were fully covered and the rest were partially covered. The system was put to operation since 2008, for treating about seven to eight mld of sewage at the 15 mld STP constructed by NTADCL at Sarkar Periyapalayam village.

The main mode of individual disposal in the city in the uncovered areas has been through septic tanks, low cost sanitation units and through public conveniences.

For left out areas in five wards, the process would be initiated at ₹188 crore. Also, a proposal had been forwarded to cover 25 wards - 15 in Zone IV and the rest in Zones I and II that were added to the Corporation limits in 2011. For this, a new proposal for ₹980 crore had been forwarded for securing sanction in the next Budget session, the Commissioner said.

