Deadline extended for submission of expression of interest to operate food kiosks at three tanks in Coimbatore

December 19, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The deadline for submission of expression of interest to operate food kiosks at three tanks in Coimbatore, which were redeveloped under the Smart Cities Mission, has been extended to 6 p.m. on December 22.

This is the Coimbatore Corporation’s third call for tenders in the last 12 months from reputed restaurants to operate cargo container-themed kiosks at Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, and Selvachinthamani tank.

An official associated with the project said that earlier not many expressed interest as facilities such as parking lots and toilets were under construction. In addition to this, several persons backed out because they were unwilling to pay maintenance charges for the kiosks. “Toilet and parking lot works have been completed. We are hoping to collaborate with reputed restaurants this time, to ensure that good quality food and service is offered to people,” he said.

While funds are in place for kiosk maintenance, a certain amount has to be contributed by the operators for the smooth functioning of the kiosks. “A sum of ₹12 crore has been allocated for the yearly maintenance of all seven lakes in the city, but there is a different mandate for food kiosks under the Smart Cities Mission,” Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, over 10 expression of interests have been received. Scrutiny of the tenders is yet to commence, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.