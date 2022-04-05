‘Dead’ man returns home alive in Erode

April 05, 2022 18:07 IST

A 55-year-old man, who was presumed to be dead and buried by his family, showed up here much to the shock of his kin on Monday night.

Moorthy of Punjai Thuraiyampalayam in T.N. Palayam block, a daily wager, was not in touch with his family after he left for Karnataka for work a few months ago. His sons, Karthi and Prabhukumar, searched for him, but could not trace him.

On March 31, Karthi received a message in his Whatsapp that the body of a decomposed man was found near Sathyamangalam bus stand. Both Karthi and Prabhukumar identified the victim as their father. Sathyamangalam police registered a case and handed over the body to the family. The final rites were performed in the village.

However, on Monday night Moorthy returned home and was shocked to learn that he was believed dead and his funeral was held. Moorthy told them that completed the work and had returned home. Family members narrated the incidents and the police were alerted.

Police said that the body would be exhumed and a postmortem would be conducted to ascertain the identity of the victim.