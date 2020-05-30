Dead hare’s video lands trio in trouble

The Forest Department booked three persons on Saturday and imposed a fine of ₹7000 each after a Tik Tok video of one of them holding the carcass of a black-naped hare (Lepus nigricollis) and three native hounds jumping for it at a coconut grove went viral.

Forest officials first nabbed Karthee (18) of Mettuvavi near Coimbatore, who was seen in the video.

He said two more persons -- Kumar (23) and Thamizhvaanan (20) of Mettuvavi -- were also involved in the incident. The hare died when it was hit by an autorickshaw they travelled by recently.