Dead fish found floating in Kanirowther lake

April 25, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Fish numbering around 50 were found dead in Kanirowther lake here on Tuesday.

People in the area found fish floating and alerted the civic body officials. Workers removed the fish and samples were taken for analysis by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials. Though the reason for the death of fish is yet to be ascertained, officials said it could either be due to depletion in the oxygen level in the water or due to pollution.

The lake, spread across 40 acre, was reduced to 14.40 acre due to encroachments. Earlier, water from the lake was used for irrigating 100-acre and also served as a major source for groundwater recharge. But sewage from residential areas and commercial establishments polluted the lake and the civic body constructed drainage along the lake to prevent pollution.

The Corporation had two years ago carried out development works, including construction of footpaths for walking and seating arrangements.

