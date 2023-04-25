ADVERTISEMENT

Dead fish found floating in Kanirowther lake

April 25, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fish found dead at Kanirowther lake in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Fish numbering around 50 were found dead in Kanirowther lake here on Tuesday. 

People in the area found fish floating and alerted the civic body officials. Workers removed the fish and samples were taken for analysis by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials. Though the reason for the death of fish is yet to be ascertained, officials said it could either be due to depletion in the oxygen level in the water or due to pollution. 

The lake, spread across 40 acre, was reduced to 14.40 acre due to encroachments. Earlier, water from the lake was used for irrigating 100-acre and also served as a major source for groundwater recharge. But sewage from residential areas and commercial establishments polluted the lake and the civic body constructed drainage along the lake to prevent pollution. 

The Corporation had two years ago carried out development works, including construction of footpaths for walking and seating arrangements. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US