Dead fish float near Coimbatore’s Madukkarai check dam

Updated - May 16, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 08:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A TNPCB official cited the sudden influx of water as a possible cause for the decrease in oxygen levels, which can adversely impact aquatic life

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of dead fish were seen floating in a stream near the Madukkarai check dam in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On Thursday, residents of Kurumbapalayam near Madukkarai witnessed an unusual sight: hundreds of dead fish floating in a stream near the check dam along the Manjapallam river.

In response, officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said that water samples would be tested on Friday. Locals noticed that the stream had turned brackish and suspected industrial effluents to be the cause.

However, District Environmental Engineer R. Chandrashekar of the TNPCB dismissed these claims, stating, “The water likely turned brownish-black due to rainwater mixing with mud. The sudden influx of water can decrease oxygen levels, adversely impacting aquatic life.”

A TNPCB official also said the stream would be inspected before eliminating water pollution as a cause.

