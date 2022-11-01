Dead cockroach found in chutney at a hotel in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 18:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A dead cockroach was allegedly found in chutney by a customer when he had bought idli from a hotel at Shevapet on Tuesday. .

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The customer spotted the cockroach when he had opened the parcel at his house. He took a photo in his mobile and took the parcel to the hotel and complained to them. But the hotel staff did not provide an explanation. Immediately, he informed Food Safety Department officials. The officials visited the hotel and inspected the hotel kitchen. They also took food samples from the hotel and sent them for lab testing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app