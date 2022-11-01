Coimbatore

Dead cockroach found in chutney at a hotel in Salem

A dead cockroach was allegedly found in chutney by a customer when he had bought idli from a hotel at Shevapet on Tuesday. .

The customer spotted the cockroach when he had opened the parcel at his house. He took a photo in his mobile and took the parcel to the hotel and complained to them. But the hotel staff did not provide an explanation. Immediately, he informed Food Safety Department officials. The officials visited the hotel and inspected the hotel kitchen. They also took food samples from the hotel and sent them for lab testing.


