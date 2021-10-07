DD LPT to be closed in Erode, Krishnagiri

Erode/Krishnagiri

07 October 2021 22:04 IST

As decided by Prasar Bharati Board, the Doordarshan Low Power Transmitter (LPT) at Rangampalayam in the city, operating on Channel No. 10 (-) providing Doordarshan regional programmes on terrestrial mode will cease to operate with effect from October 31, a release said.

Similarly, the LPT in Krishnagiri operating on Channel No.11will also cease to operate from October 31. The shuttering of the service is in line with the Prasar Bharati Boad’s decision to discontinue analog terrestrial transmitters and move digital.

