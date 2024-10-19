DCE communication ushers in clarity on BBA, BCA programmes in affiliated arts and science colleges

Arts and science colleges affiliated to Bharathiar University now seem to have better clarity on continuing with BCA and BBA programmes, in the absence of what was perceived to be the requirement of mandatory AICTE approval, in the wake of a recent communication sent by the Directorate of Collegiate Education supporting their cause.

The communication, routed through the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, cites a letter addressed to the Registrar of Anna University by the Secretary of Higher Education on June 29, 2024, drawing the latter’s attention to the petitions filed by associations of self-financing arts and science colleges in the Supreme Court seeking exemption from AICTE approval for offering the two programmes. The letter instructed the Registrar of Anna University not to sanction the two programmes in engineering colleges for the 2024-25 session.

The associations of private self-financing arts science and management colleges had filed writ petitions, describing the AICTE provisions as “arbitrary, illegal, unconstitutional and null and void”.

There was a state of confusion in the start of these programmes for the 2024-25 session by a section of the affiliated colleges of Bharathiar University that had not secured the AICTE approval. The admissions to these programmes in these colleges were lesser due to the air of uncertainty of approval.

“Normally, students take up admission soon after the declaration of Plus Two results during May. Since the ‘go ahead’ communication was issued by the Bharathiar University at the end of June, the colleges without AICTE approval had to contend with less admissions,” M. Jaikumar, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Computer Applications, Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science, Periyanaickenpalayam, said.

Nevertheless, the college heads are a relieved lot, in the wake of the recent communication sent by the Directorate of Collegiate Education, acknowledging the predicament of the arts and science colleges and their pursuit of legal recourse.

The communication implies that Arts and Science colleges will be able to admit students to the two programmes without any hassle in the forthcoming academic year, B.L. Shivakumar, Principal, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, said.