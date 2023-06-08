DCDRC to conduct mediation mela in Namakkal on June 15

June 08, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Salem

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Thursday announced a mediation mela on June 15 to sort out over 70 execution applications filed seeking action against companies and individuals who failed to pay the compensation ordered by it.

The DCDRC issued arrest warrants against 33 people in May’s first week in this connection.

In an order, DCDRC president V. Ramaraj said the mega mediation mela would be held to sort out the cases. In the mediation process, companies or individuals who had to pay the compensation shall sort out the issue through talks. People against whom an arrest warrant was issued and people who went for an appeal shall also participate in the mela, Mr. Ramaraj added.

For this mediation mela, lawyers from Paramathi Velur, Tiruchengode, and Namakkal would act as mediators. Similarly, Mr. Ramaraj ordered the Namakkal and Rasipuram police inspectors to file their reports regarding the status of arrest warrants issued in ten cases. As per Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act, the commission had the power to impose three years imprisonment for not implementing the commission’s order, Mr. Ramaraj said in his order.