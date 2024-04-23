ADVERTISEMENT

DCDRC directs SBI branch to give ₹1 lakh in compensation to a customer

April 23, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Coimbatore to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to a customer on Tuesday for a wrongful transfer of ₹1.88 lakh to another account.

In September 2022, G. Ganesan (63) of Abirami Nagar, Coimbatore, paid ₹1.88 lakh at an SBI branch in Coimbatore as taxes towards Coimbatore Corporation. However, the bank accidentally transferred the money to an account at Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in the name of Mohammed Aslam. Later, Mr. Ganesan discovered that the money he had paid had not been credited to the corporation’s account.

Upon reaching out to bank officials, it was found out that one number in the account was wrongly typed, and the money sent to Mohammed Aslam’s account. Officials at IOB bank were contacted regarding the issue, and when they checked Mohammed Aslam’s account, they learnt that he had withdrawn ₹80,000. The IOB bank officials transferred the remaining ₹1.08 lakh to the SBI account again. Later, with the help of the police, the bank officials collected ₹80,000 from Mohammed Aslam.

Citing mental agony caused by the negligence of SBI officials, Mr. Ganesan filed a case with the Coimbatore DCDRC in January 2023 and for a speedy trial, the case was transferred to Namakkal DCDRC in February 2024. Namakkal DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed SBI Coimbatore City branch to pay ₹1 lakh in compensation within four weeks to Mr. Ganesan for causing agony to a senior citizen.

