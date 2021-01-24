D.B. Road to throw light on city’s prominent residents

D.B. Road in R.S. Puram, which the Coimbatore Corporation is shaping into a model road, will showcase a slice of history to visitors.
The road will have boards displaying Thirukural and photographs and snippets of information on persons who had helped the city grow, said sources.
There were 70 such boards on both sides of the road and on each of those the corporation will display information on as many persons who had contributed to the city various fields. And, in doing so the corporation had taken the help of city historian Rajesh Govindarajulu, the sources added.
Mr. Govindarajulu said he would choose names of persons who were from the city and fought for country’s independence, were businessmen, in trade and commerce, sports and arts. In short, he would present before the corporation a list of names of persons who had contributed in every sphere of activity and carved a name for themselves.
The sources said the corporation hoped to complete the work in the next week so that the road could to be thrown open for traffic by January 26, Republic Day.
